Edwin Scott Bower

Holley – Passed away suddenly surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at the age of 57.

The eldest son of George and Sandra Bower, Ed was born June 9, 1960. He is survived by his beloved wife, Laurie (Knapp) of 37 years; three sons, Andrew, Steven (Felicia), and Edwin Scott, II, and loving Granddaughter, Kailynn; and siblings, Lisa (Kevin) Logsdon, Randy (Robin) Bower and Michael (Jill) Bower, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, May 31st from 1 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm at Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 (Rte. 31) Holley, where prayers will be said Friday, June 1st at 9:30 am followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Church or the Holley Volunteer Fire Co. To share a special memory of Ed, please visit www.chrisophermitchell.com.