Karen L. (Skivington) McCrea
Hamlin – On May 28, 2018 at age 60. She is survived by her husband, Mark; her children, Adam (Kim) McCrea and Morgan (Dave) Belliveau; grandchildren, Parker & Colton McCrea, Mason & “soon-to-be” grandson Belliveau; sister, Nancy (Guido) Barbone; brother, Patrick (Pamela Levitt) Skivington; sister-in-law, Sharon Skivington; father-in-law, John McCrea; nieces, nephews and faithful companions, Bailey & Molly. Karen is predeceased by her brother, Michael and parents, Thomas & Mary Skivington; also her mother-in-law, Doreen McCrea.
Friends may call Thursday, May 31, 6-9 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Funeral Mass, Friday, June 1, 10 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, Spencerport. Those wishing may contribute to Hamlin Dog Shelter in her memory.
