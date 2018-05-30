Linda Joyce Talbott

Spencerport – On May 27, 2018 at age 74, Linda passed away surrounded by family after a long illness. Linda was born in Dunbar, West Virginia on September 23, 1943. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bill Talbott; her children Trey (Lori) Talbott, Kim (Chris) Arnold, Justin Talbott; her grandchildren Abigail, Madison and Jackson; her brother Ralph (Annelies) Mullens; her sister Phyllis Krueger.

Linda retired from teaching American History from Churchville Chili after 26 years. She was an active member of the Spencerport Wesleyan Church where she accompanied services playing the piano and organ, founded the chime choir and directed the annual cantatas. She was active in P.E.O. International and is a Past State President of the New York State P.E.O. chapter. She also loved to bring joy and encouragement to others through creating stamped cards and scrapbooks and teaching others how to do the same. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrotherfh.com.

The calling hours will be on Thursday, May 31st from 3-7pm at the Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave, Spencerport, NY. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 1st at the Spencerport Wesleyan Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the P.E.O. PCE Fund @ donations.peointernational.org/ or to the Alzheimer’s Association

@ alzfdn.org/donate . The family wishes to thank the Wedgewood Nursing Home and Lifetime Care Hospice for their care in Linda’s final days.