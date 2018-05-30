Don't miss
William M. Brothers
By Admin on May 30, 2018
Greece, NY – On May 28, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Ann; 3 sons, Mike, Tom & Andy; 2 brothers, Richard (Marylan) & Art (Marlene). William was an avid runner and ran in 3 Boston Marathons. Army Veteran of Korean Conflict.
Private Services.
