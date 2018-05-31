Ardeth P. Mumpton (Grinnell)

Brockport – Born in Camden, NY, Ardeth passed away on Monday May 28, 2018 at the age of 87. Predeceased by her husband Frederick and brothers; Roy, Orton, Paul and Tim. She is survived by her children Sheila Mumpton (Kevin Koss), Mark (Kathryn), Eric (Patricia Carney), Lisa Mumpton and Daniel Mumpton, grandchildren; Ian, Danielle, Christopher, Reily, and Margaret, 2 great grandchildren; Mary and Silas, sister in law Marion (Keith) Balch also many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday June 3rd from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport where a Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Garland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Alley Cat Allies, Lollypop Farm or American Cancer Society.