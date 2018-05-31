Betty E. Zerniak

Brockport – Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday May 27, 2018 at the age of 81. Predeceased by her parents Wilmer and Clara Jurs, brother Richard (Cathy) Jurs, sisters in law Vikki Jurs and Irene Zerniak. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ronnie, daughters Carol (Jack) Finnigan and Cindy (Dominick) Pullano, son Tim Zerniak, grandson Matthew (Dominique) Beairsto, 2 great granddaughters Aubrey and Annalise Beairsto, brother Bernard Jurs, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Betty is remembered as a loving wife and Mother; whose home was always open and welcoming to friends and family. She was a generous person who put the needs of others before her own. She always found good in others. She was loved by all who knew her. She’ll be remembered for her wonderful cooking and frequent parties and her green thumb. If you had a secret, it was safe with Betty. She will be forever cherished for her quick wit, signature laugh, and incredibly kind, giving and fun-loving nature. She was a popular Brockport School Bus Driver for many years-loved by children and those who she waved to everyday driving down Main Street. If you see a Ladybug, and you knew Betty, may you be reminded of her.

Special thanks to Tammy Roberts, Cindy Mosher Morphet, George Beehler, Lucy & Don Roberts, Helen & Doug O’Brien, Kathy Malowsky and the Lifetime Care Home Hospice Team.

Family will receive friends on Saturday June 2nd from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM in the Concordia Lutheran Church, 6601 Fourth Section Rd., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Wilmot Cancer Institute, specifically for Patient Needs or Local Research.