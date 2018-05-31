Don't miss
Robert A. Fries Jr.
By Admin on May 31, 2018
Hilton – On May 29, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Dotti; his daughters, Rene (Eric) Hiebler & Robin McElwain; grandchildren, Nikki, Christopher, Emma & Carlie; his sisters, Sandra Judson & Bonnie Rogers.
Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Service on Monday 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Hamlin. Private interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to American Lung Asssociation his memory.
