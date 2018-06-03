Don't miss
Gary J. Tuper
By Admin on June 3, 2018
Brockport – Passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at age 47. Predeceased by his father, Gary Kuhn Sr. Survived by his daughter, Allyssa Tuper; fiancée, Angilee Thom; best friend, Keith Benjamin; mother, Rosalee; siblings, Donny, Scott, Ricky and Robin.
Friends are invited to call Monday 5-7 PM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Service to follow calling at 7 PM at the funeral home.
