Patricia (Bush) Martin
By Admin on June 3, 2018
Hilton – On May 30, 2018. She is survived by her husband, John and children, Michael (Heather) Drake & Tricia (Greg) Grieb; grandchildren, Wolfgang Drake, Caitlin & Joey Grieb; her sisters, Gail (Robert) Dean, Jane Beideck & Judy (Gary) Graus; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Rose.
Friends may call Wednesday 4-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton.
