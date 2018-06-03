Patricia (Bush) Martin

Hilton – On May 30, 2018. She is survived by her husband, John and children, Michael (Heather) Drake & Tricia (Greg) Grieb; grandchildren, Wolfgang Drake, Caitlin & Joey Grieb; her sisters, Gail (Robert) Dean, Jane Beideck & Judy (Gary) Graus; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Rose.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton.