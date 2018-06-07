Alexander K. Ognenovski

Chili – Monday, June 4, 2018 at age 88. Predeceased by his parents, Kosta and Nevena; brother and sister-in-law, Vangel (Luba). Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Olga; children, Vlado (Violetta), Kocho, Michael (Cynthia) and Kathy (Roger); and grandchildren, Nancy, Thomas, Alexander II, Elizabeth, Dakota and Dillon; several nieces and nephews.

Alex was a founding member of St. Dimitria Macedonian Orthodox Church, where he sang in the church choir. He was a retiree of General Motors, Delco.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 5-8PM (Trisagion Service 7PM). Funeral Service Saturday 10AM at St. Dimitria Church, 234 Telephone Road. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.