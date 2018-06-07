- Spencerport Fireman’s Parade road closingsPosted 4 days ago
Deacon Lynne H. McNulty
Gates – Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Predeceased by her parents, Roy and Yvonne Herrick. Survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Brian; sons, Joseph (Elizabeth) and Deacon Sean (Heather); 5 grandchildren, Nathinel, Liam, Brigid-Lynne, William and Katy. Lynn was a Deacon at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, a teacher for over 7 years at the Rochester Psychiatric Center and Director of Elisha House, (2 bed terminally care facility for HIV/AIDS). She was also a board member of South West Ecumenical Ministries (SWEM) and SewGreen@Rochester.
Friends may call Friday 5-7PM at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 350 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14611. Funeral Service Saturday 10AM at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church or Sew Green @ Rochester.
