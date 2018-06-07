Holley – John D. Cowan, 54, passed away June 4, 2018 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born July 19, 1963 in Brockport, a son of the late Bernard A. Cowan Sr. and Helen Mae (Sullivan) Cowan. John was employed by Suburban Disposal in Spencerport, Holley Central School as a Bus Driver and most recently Don’s Trucking in Kendall. John enjoyed playing with his dog, horseshoes and volleyball. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family and friends. He would always stop what he was doing to sit down and have a good conversation.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Carolyn; brothers, Bernard (Karen) Cowan Jr., William “Bill”, and James “Jim” Cowan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 Route 31, Holley, on Friday June 8, from 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00. John’s Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday June 9, at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Sandy Creek Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Orleans P.O. Box 489 Albion, NY 14411 or the Wilmot Cancer Institute, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627.

To share a special memory of John, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.