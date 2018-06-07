- Spencerport Fireman’s Parade road closingsPosted 4 days ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 4 days ago
- Summer construction projects at Hilton High SchoolPosted 4 days ago
- Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New YorkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach computer skillsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Keep the Fire in the Grill!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 3 weeks ago
- NYSDOT announces start of final phase of Route 531 Terminus ProjectPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 3 weeks ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 2 months ago
Richard A. Tolster “Dick”
Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 5, 2018 at the age of 81. Predeceased by his parents John & Doris, and his brother Ronald (Carole). He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Pamela, his children Daniel Wise, Eric (Angel) Wise, Amber Inscore and Matthew Inscore, nieces Lori Gennuso, Debra (Tom) Calandrillo, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Dick was very active in the car racing community. He played in a country band for many years and was a United States Army Veteran.
Family will receive friends on Friday June 8th from 5-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport, where a Funeral Service will follow calling hours at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Hildebrandt Hospice, 2652 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626 or a charity of your choice.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login