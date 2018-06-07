Richard A. Tolster “Dick”

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 5, 2018 at the age of 81. Predeceased by his parents John & Doris, and his brother Ronald (Carole). He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Pamela, his children Daniel Wise, Eric (Angel) Wise, Amber Inscore and Matthew Inscore, nieces Lori Gennuso, Debra (Tom) Calandrillo, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

Dick was very active in the car racing community. He played in a country band for many years and was a United States Army Veteran.

Family will receive friends on Friday June 8th from 5-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport, where a Funeral Service will follow calling hours at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Hildebrandt Hospice, 2652 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626 or a charity of your choice.