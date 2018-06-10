Antoinette M. DeBellis

Gates – Thursday, June 7, 2018 at age 95. Predeceased by her husband, Lawrence G. and several siblings. Survived by children, Lawrence A. (Catherine), Edward C. (Linda), Joseph M. of FL, Ann Marie DeBellis; grandchildren, Gina (Shea), Joe (Shauna), Nick, Anthony, Nina, Christina, Diana (Kevin), Tom, Michael, Stephen (Kevin), Sam (Nadine) and Toni (Jeff); several great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Gutberlet and Grace (Robert) Fallone; brother, Anthony Testa; nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7:30. Funeral Mass, Wednesday 10:30 AM at St. Christopher’s Church, 3350 Union St. North. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.