Barbara A. Peterson “Bobbie”
Albion – June 8, 2018, age 81. Survived by her husband, Charlie; her children, Kathy Peterson, David Peterson, Teri (Tom) Schiffhauer, & Amy (Scott) Wilson; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings, Ruth Wood, & Alan and Ronald Bryant.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Friday, June 15th at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 10 AM. Interment at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to St. Luke’s, 14 State St., Brockport, NY 14420. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.
