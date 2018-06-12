Lynn M. Haggerty

Brockport – While surrounded by her loving family, Lynn passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the age of 71. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Clara Wittmann and daughter-in-law Alyssa Haggerty. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Cecil; her loving children Patrick, Margaret (Matt) Jaworski and Katie (Jared) Schjei, grandchildren Clare Cecilia and Allison Grace Jaworski and Nora Lynn Schjei, twin sister Linda (Dick) Kirsch, sister Mona (Emil, deceased) Laak and brother Mark (Elizabeth, deceased) Wittmann, nieces and nephews and many loving friends.

Lynn was a proud mother and grandmother and a friend to everyone she met. The family would especially like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Unity Dialysis Spencerport, Dr. Darrick Alaimo, Dr. Jeffrey Allen, Connie Pearce and Hildebrandt Hospice for their empathy, comfort and support.

Family will receive friends Thursday, June 14 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10 AM in the Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 Main St., Brockport.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send flowers to a family member or friend in honor of Lynn or contribute to Hildebrandt Hospice or the American Kidney Fund.