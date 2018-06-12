Mary T. Spillan

Chili – Saturday, June 9, 2018 at age 79. Predeceased by her daughter, Patricia M.; Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jim; children, Michael (Ann Marie), Marleen Murphy-Massaro (Michael) and Timothy (Gwen); grandchildren, Kathleen, Robert, Jeremy, Molly and Tanya; many cousins here and in Ireland.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 3-7PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9AM at St. Pius the Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.