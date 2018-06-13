Jennifer R. Dehlman

Chili – Passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at age 45 peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Predeceased by her father, Robert Resides. Survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Mark; 10 year old daughter, Lauren Elizabeth (LuLu); mother, Charlene Irons; stepmother, Randi Resides; grandmother, Emma Doud; many siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jen graduated from Geneseo High School, MCC Nursing and U of Rochester with a Bachelor’s of Nursing. Throughout her successful career she touched so many lives across the country but of all her accomplishments she was most proud of being a Mom.

A Celebration of Jen’s Life will be held Friday 9:30AM at St. Pius the Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids, MI, 1806 Bridge St. N.W., Grand Rapids, MI. 49504.