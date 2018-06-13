Hilton – Hilton – June 10, 2018. Paige A. Smith, age 18, predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Ronald & Nancy Smith. Survived by her loving parents, Sean & Linda D’Ettorre-Smith; sister, Ashlie Smith; maternal grandparents, Frank & Elaine D’Ettorre; aunts and uncles, David & Kathy D’Ettorre, Daniel D’Ettorre, Tammie & Clayton Smith and Chad & Diana Smith; and several cousins & many, many friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday from 1-4 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton, where her Service will take place at 4 PM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.