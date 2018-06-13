Susan (Kuhn) Gurzynski

Spencerport – Suddenly, Friday, June 8, 2018 at age 59. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Dorothy “Fluffy” Kuhn. Survived by her husband, David; son, Kyle; dog, Tucker; siblings, Marie Bloom (David Bell), Robert (Sandy Jennings), Frank (Sherry Krenzer); brother and sisters-in-law, Sharlene (Fred) Allen, Shirley (Anthony) Valle. Douglas (Linda) Gurzynski; special friends, Lorraine Cannon and Kathy Bopp; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Sue was a School Bus Driver for the Spencerport School District for 29 years.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Friday 9:30AM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gates Ambulance or Spencerport Fire Dept.