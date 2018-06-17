Carolyn H. Hungerford

Hamlin: Died June 11, 2018 at age 74. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles; her children, Timothy (Cheryl) Hungerford and Michelle (Mark) Johnson; her grandchildren, Casey (Lene Le) Hungerford, Bailey Johnson, MacKenzie Hungerford, Amber Johnson and Patrick (fiancé, Caroline Yufei Hu) Clarke; her sister, N. Jacquelyn Maxson; and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Monday, June 18, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at Hilton Exempts Hall in Hilton, where her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Lakeside Cemetery.

We extend a special thanks to the Unity ICU staff for their wonderful care of Carolyn. Contributions can be made to the Hamlin Public Library, 1680 Lake Rd. N., Hamlin, NY 14464 or Walker Fire Department, 1420 Walker Lake Ontario Road, Hilton, NY 14468 in her memory.