Eleanor N. Humphrey, MD

Spencerport – June 13, 2018 at age 102. Predeceased by her husband, Paul Humphrey. Survived by her three children, Dr. Paula Kim (John), Paul N. (Cathy), and Joel (Deborah), seven grand-children and six great grandchildren.

One of only two women in her medical school class, Dr. Humphrey practiced obstetric medicine in the Rochester, New York area for many years. She will also be remembered as a loving mother, accomplished pianist, talented gardener and avid student of foreign languages. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.