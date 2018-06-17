Gerald R. Cross

Brockport – On June 15, 2018, age 70. He is survived by his loving companion, Beverly Cejas and her children; his sister, Diane (Wendell) Grimm; a nephew, Ryan (Katie) and niece, Alissa Grimm; also his uncles, Carl & Alonzo (Jeanette) Jacobs.

All are invited to attend his Graveside Service on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10AM at Lakeside Cemetery (Moscow Rd.), Hamlin, NY.