Don't miss
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 7 days ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 7 days ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 7 days ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 7 days ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 2 weeks ago
- Summer construction projects at Hilton High SchoolPosted 2 weeks ago
- Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New YorkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach computer skillsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 4 weeks ago
Gerald R. Cross
By Admin on June 17, 2018
Brockport – On June 15, 2018, age 70. He is survived by his loving companion, Beverly Cejas and her children; his sister, Diane (Wendell) Grimm; a nephew, Ryan (Katie) and niece, Alissa Grimm; also his uncles, Carl & Alonzo (Jeanette) Jacobs.
All are invited to attend his Graveside Service on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10AM at Lakeside Cemetery (Moscow Rd.), Hamlin, NY.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login