Raymond F. Bubel
Chili – On June 11, 2018, at age 73, Ray passed peacefully to be with the Lord.
Predeceased by parents Frank and Pearl, sister and brother-in-law Virginia and James White.
Survived by his loving wife of 51 years Judith (Croston) Bubel, sons Michael (Valerie LeVine), Stephen (Ann), step grandchildren Michael, Jake (Mariana), and Nolan, brothers and sisters-in-law Richard (Mary Ellen), Bernard (Sandy), David (Linda), Norm (Jan), Paul (Fran), sisters and brothers-in-law Marie (Sam) Barron, Dorothy (Vern) Hubright. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Ray retired in 2003 from Frontier Telephone of Rochester after 36 years and was a member of CWA Local 1170. He was a Past Chief of Chili Fire Department with 55 years of service.
Ray leaves a legacy of love, kindness, generosity and service; and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Friends may call 4-7 PM Wednesday, June 20 at Leo M. Bean Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave. Funeral Mass, 10 AM Thursday, June 21 at St. Pius X Church. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Pius X Church, 3010 Chili Ave, 14624 or Chili Fire Department, 3231 Chili Ave, 14624.
