Margaret Jane Neinast

Chili – Saturday, June 16, 2018. Predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Chauncey and granddaughter, Samantha Picci. Survived by children, Nancy (Ralph) Troutman, David, William, Robert (Ruby), Michael and Mary Neinast; 19 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild. Longtime member of St. Pius Tenth Church and Choir group.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Wednesday 10 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lifetime Care Hospice, 3111 Winton Rd. S., Rochester, NY 14623.