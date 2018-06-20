- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 2 weeks ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 2 weeks ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 3 weeks ago
- Summer construction projects at Hilton High SchoolPosted 3 weeks ago
- Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New YorkPosted 4 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach computer skillsPosted 4 weeks ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 1 month ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 1 month ago
Betty (Reese) Howe
Hilton – June 19, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at age 91. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Al; her children, Douglas (Deb), Dennis (Karen) Howe, Debi (Joe) Lee, Doreen (Richard) Johnson, Dodie Dawley, & Daniel Howe; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; loving members of the Reese family; several nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Ginger. Betty is predeceased by her sister, Irene Kihlmire, & brothers, Joseph and Jack Reese.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 11 AM at St. Leo The Great Church, 167 Lake Ave., Hilton. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to UR Medical VNS Hospice or Hamlin Dog Shelter.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login