Betty (Reese) Howe

Hilton – June 19, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at age 91. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Al; her children, Douglas (Deb), Dennis (Karen) Howe, Debi (Joe) Lee, Doreen (Richard) Johnson, Dodie Dawley, & Daniel Howe; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; loving members of the Reese family; several nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Ginger. Betty is predeceased by her sister, Irene Kihlmire, & brothers, Joseph and Jack Reese.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 11 AM at St. Leo The Great Church, 167 Lake Ave., Hilton. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to UR Medical VNS Hospice or Hamlin Dog Shelter.