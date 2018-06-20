Ralph R. Huff

Gates – Saturday, June 16, 2018 at age 96. Predeceased by wife, Martha & son, Ralph Jr. Survived by daughters, Marilyn Madison, Mary Lou Harmon & Marcia Sabatini; son, Ray Huff; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 sons-in-law; 1 daughter-in-law, all who loved him very much. Ralph served in WWII from 1942-1945 where he received the EAME Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal. He is a retiree from Delco Products and a member of the American Legion Doud Post.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Road. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. Please make donations on Ralph’s behalf to Honor Flight.