Rev. G. Benjamin Perkins

Chili – Saturday, June 16, 2018 at age 73. Predeceased by son, Keith and brother, Robert. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ruth; children, Katrina (Bob) Wilkins and Kurt (Lindsay); daughter-in-law, Tanya Perkins; grandchildren, Esther, Isaac, Grant, Ben, Alena, Kalin, Lukas and Cobi; brother, David (Li Man); sister, Marina Perkins (Fred); several nieces and nephews. Rev. G. Benjamin graduated from Greenville College. He was a Free Methodist pastor, serving primarily throughout NYS and active in any community that he pastored in. He served on many Conference boards and committees. In his spare time, he liked to make sawdust and play with cars.

Friends may call at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service, Friday 10 AM at Pearce Memorial Free Methodist Church, 4322 Buffalo Road followed by Interment at York Settlement Cemetery at 3 PM. Donations may be made to the church.