Paul L. Meacham
Churchville – June 22, 2018 at age 72. Predeceased by his wife, Diane Balonek-Meacham. He is survived by his children, Lance (Stacey) Meacham, Joanna (Jeff Haynes) Meacham; grandchildren, Gracie Iatomasi, Nico Meacham, Finn Meacham; sisters, Priscilla Parker, Marilyn Hediger; friend, Joyce N. Brace. To leave a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Paul’s visitation will be on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 10 am – 12 pm at the funeral home, 21 S. Main St. Churchville where his service will follow at 12 pm. Interment in St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Upstate NY, 15 Prince St., Rochester, NY 14607 in Paul’s memory.
