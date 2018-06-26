Don't miss
Genevieve E. Leyrer
By Admin on June 26, 2018
Greece, NY – On June 24, 2018. Predeceased by her husband, Edward F.; She is survived by her 4 sons, Fred (Cindy), Jack (Mary), Gary (Donna), Dan (June); 5 grandchildren, Katie, Kelly, Emily, Megan and Michael; 3 great-grandchildren; Army Veteran of WW II.
Private Services and Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at convenience of family.
