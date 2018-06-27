Don't miss
George H. Garvey
By Admin on June 27, 2018
Greece – June 25, 2018, age 88 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. For more information, please see: www.burgerfuneralhome.com
