George H. Garvey

By on June 27, 2018

Greece – June 25, 2018, age 88 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. For more information, please see: www.burgerfuneralhome.com

