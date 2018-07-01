Don't miss
Carmella N. Camerchioli
By Admin on July 1, 2018
Chili – Friday, June 29, 2018. Predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Nicholas and son, Charles. Survived by her children, Adele (Joe) Hicks and Jenifer (Fran) Gutberlet; grandchildren, Justine (Andrew) Jacobs and Angelica Hicks, Nicholas and Joe Gutberlet; great-grandchildren, Judah and Rosalie Jacobs; dear friend, Mary Gutberlet; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 2-4. Funeral Service, Monday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery.
