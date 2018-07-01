- Sweden hosts forum for builders and developersPosted 7 days ago
Claudia Everett
North Chili – Passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at age of 84. Predeceased by parents, Claude and Minnie Kellam; brothers Robert & Bill Kellam; sisters Charlene Tate, Leona Vickers. Survived by loving husband Thomas “Sherwood” Everett; sister Imo Todd; children Thomas “Shay” Everett, Sheri (Jim) Morton; grandchildren Shaelise (Nekabari) Tor, Chantel Morton, Sharissa Morton; many family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Pearce Memorial Church on Saturday, July 14, 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to “Claudia Everett Memorial Fund” for missions and teen ministries, Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Rd, North Chili, NY 14514.
