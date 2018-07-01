Don't miss
Harry James Lewis
By Admin on July 1, 2018
N. Chili – Monday, June 25, 2018 at age 81. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Cathryn; children, Timothy (Brenda), Brian (Jamie), Robert (Marcia), Susan (Jody) Patchen and Kimberly (Larry) Weingartner; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to his Memorial Service Saturday, July 21, 2018 3PM at Grace Covenant Church, 224 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Rochester, NY 14624. For more information see: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com
