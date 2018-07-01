Josephine Visbaras (Kretovic)

Chili – Thursday, June 28, 2018 at age 83. Predeceased by husband, Matthew III and grandson, Brandon. Survived by children, Matthew IV (Joanne), Venus Lawson, Stacy Brugger and Laurie Sauer; grandchildren, Haley, Leah, Shane, Nicole, Alex and Megan; brother, Tommy (Diane) Kretovic; sister, Frances Cassidy.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-6. Funeral Service to follow 6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA. 18901.