Josephine Visbaras (Kretovic)
By Admin on July 1, 2018
Chili – Thursday, June 28, 2018 at age 83. Predeceased by husband, Matthew III and grandson, Brandon. Survived by children, Matthew IV (Joanne), Venus Lawson, Stacy Brugger and Laurie Sauer; grandchildren, Haley, Leah, Shane, Nicole, Alex and Megan; brother, Tommy (Diane) Kretovic; sister, Frances Cassidy.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-6. Funeral Service to follow 6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA. 18901.
