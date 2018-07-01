Russell J. Raimondi Sr.

Hilton – June 27, 2018. Predeceased by wife, Patricia. Survived by children, Charmian Sercu, Cheryl (Scott) Thomas, Russell Jr. (Christina) Raimondi & Michelle (Christopher) Fogarty; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 4th at 11 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Assoc.