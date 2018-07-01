Don't miss
- Sweden hosts forum for builders and developersPosted 7 days ago
- New report on 2017 Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River floodingPosted 7 days ago
- Six from area honored at 69th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions dinnerPosted 7 days ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 1 week ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 3 weeks ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 3 weeks ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 4 weeks ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 1 month ago
Russell J. Raimondi Sr.
By Admin on July 1, 2018
Hilton – June 27, 2018. Predeceased by wife, Patricia. Survived by children, Charmian Sercu, Cheryl (Scott) Thomas, Russell Jr. (Christina) Raimondi & Michelle (Christopher) Fogarty; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 4th at 11 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Assoc.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login