Nancy L. Anten (Lemcke)

By on July 3, 2018

Greece – Peacefully June 29, 2018. Nancy Anten, 77. Survived by her husband, Richard “Jim” Anten; her sons, John (Dawn) Anten, Brian (Suzanne) Anten; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Magliocco, C.J. (Alyssa) Anten, Matthew Anten, Jessica & Michael Visser, great-granddaughter, Sophia Grace; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

No prior calling. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, SAT. July 7th at 3 PM at Messiah Lutheran Church after which the family will receive friends. Private interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Paralyzed Veterans or Messiah Lutheran Church in Nancy’s memory.

