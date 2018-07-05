Doris Joan Hall (Cunningham)

Spencerport – Called home July 1, 2018. Predeceased by her parents, Martin & Laura Cunningham, brother, Martin Cunningham, oldest son, Philip T. Hall, son, Michael Allen, Father of her four boys, Philip T. Hall Sr. She is survived by sons, Bradley Nelson, Peter Michael (Vicki) Hall; 6 grandchildren; sister, Bev (Bob) Kelley; sister in law, Bev Cunningham; brother, Jerry Cunningham & many nieces & nephews. Dorie was a two-time breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed her time with the Red Hat Society and many friends. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 5 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her Funeral Service will be Friday, July 6 at 10:00 am held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Interment private. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to the Cancer Society, 1100 Goodman St. S., Rochester, NY 14620, Alzheimer Research, 435 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY 14620 or a charity of your choice in Dorie’s memory.