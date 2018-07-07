John J. “Jack” Donlon

Chili – On Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Predeceased by his infant daughter, Elizabeth A. Donlon. Survived by his wife Mary Ellen; son, John P. (Maryjo); daughters, Kathleen M. (David) D’Ettorre, and Margaret M. Donlon; his beloved grandchildren, David J. and Emma E. D’Ettorre; sister, Nancy E. Godshall; many cousins and dear friends.

John was retired from the Rochester City Police Department, Eastman Kodak Co., a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a “Friend of Bill W.”

No prior calling. John’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 7, 2018, 12:00PM at St. Pius X Church, 3010 Chili Avenue. Private Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Contributions may be made to House of Mercy 285 Ormond St., Rochester, NY 14605, in his memory.