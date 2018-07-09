Gordon C. Herrick

North Chili – Age 88. Gordon Charles Herrick died Wednesday, July 4, 2018 peacefully after a brief illness. Predeceased by son, Dean Herrick; parents, Henry and Edna; siblings, Alice Herrick, Royal Herrick, Phyllis Wainwright-Groemminger and Virginia O’dell. Survived by wife of 68 years, Virginia Herrick; children, Katherine (Rick) Zingler, Steven (Judy) Herrick, Mitchell (Bobbi) Herrick, Nancie (Lee) Spencer, MaryHelen (Terry) Blowers and Christine (Joe) Mingeoa; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Gordon was retired from Eastman Kodak Company and served in the US Army 11th Airborne Division. He wore his para trooper wings proudly. Gordon enjoyed the outdoors and spent many long hours crafting beautiful woodworking projects.

Per Gordon’s wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. Interment will be private. A donation in his memory may be directed to Honor Flight Rochester Inc., PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692.