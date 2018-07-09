- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 15 hours ago
- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 1 week ago
- Hawley announces $13.9 million in local transportation upgradesPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden hosts forum for builders and developersPosted 2 weeks ago
- New report on 2017 Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River floodingPosted 2 weeks ago
- Six from area honored at 69th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions dinnerPosted 2 weeks ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 2 weeks ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 4 weeks ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 4 weeks ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 4 weeks ago
Gordon C. Herrick
North Chili – Age 88. Gordon Charles Herrick died Wednesday, July 4, 2018 peacefully after a brief illness. Predeceased by son, Dean Herrick; parents, Henry and Edna; siblings, Alice Herrick, Royal Herrick, Phyllis Wainwright-Groemminger and Virginia O’dell. Survived by wife of 68 years, Virginia Herrick; children, Katherine (Rick) Zingler, Steven (Judy) Herrick, Mitchell (Bobbi) Herrick, Nancie (Lee) Spencer, MaryHelen (Terry) Blowers and Christine (Joe) Mingeoa; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Gordon was retired from Eastman Kodak Company and served in the US Army 11th Airborne Division. He wore his para trooper wings proudly. Gordon enjoyed the outdoors and spent many long hours crafting beautiful woodworking projects.
Per Gordon’s wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. Interment will be private. A donation in his memory may be directed to Honor Flight Rochester Inc., PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login