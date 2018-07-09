Joan M. Potter

Hilton – July 3, 2018, age 86; passed peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents, William & Kathryne McDonald & great-grandson, Zachary Mason. Survived by her husband of 62 years, John Robert Potter; children, John William (Tina) Potter, Kathryne Potter, James (Brenda) Potter, David (Jennifer) Potter, Mary Ann (Timothy) Lana; grandchildren, Aubrey, Sean, Brandy, Emma, Matthew, Jack, Brian & Eli; great-grandchildren, Ava, Nathan, Brayden & Lincoln.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 – 7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC. in Hilton. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at the Arlington Restaurant from 1 -3 PM.

In lieu of flowers, Joan requested that donations be made to Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, 1801 Willamette Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401.