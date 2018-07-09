- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 15 hours ago
Josephine Gramlich
Chili – Saturday, June 30, 2018 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Leonard; sisters, Sarah Palermo, Phyllis Carapella, Lilly Parnell and brother, Carmen Libutti. Survived by her children, Thomas, Kathleen (Luke) Piccarreto, Sherry (Ron) Posato; grandchildren, Brian Rahm, Dana Terjung, Amy Fuller and Jordan Gramlich; 6 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donald (Susan) Gramlich; sister-in-law, Frances Rydzewski and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 11AM at Resurrection Chapel at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (meet at Dewey Avenue gate). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
