Patricia A. McTamney
Brockport – On June 28, 2018 at age 86. Predeceased by her devoted husband James, grandson Michael and dear friend, Irene. She is survived by her children Karen (Roger) Jaczynski, Sandi (Sonni) Muchioki, Penny (James) Kretchmer, Pamela (David) Dickson, Kathleen (Nick) Miscioscia, many loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Gary (Barb) Stewart, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Not to be forgotten, her dear friends Barb and Carol. Patricia retired from Brockport Central School District.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday July 10 from 4:30-6:30 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave. Brockport, NY where a service will follow at 6:30 PM. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Lakeview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Pat’s name to the Seymour Library, 161 East Ave., Brockport.
