Paul D. Humphrey Sr.

Honeoye – Peacefully on July 5, 2018 at age 90 years. Predeceased by his wife Rev. Barbara Humphrey and grandson Austin Paul White. Survived by children; Margaret (Paul) Watkins of WI, Douglas (Tracy) Humphrey of Fairport, and Catherine (Dan) White-Barber of Honeoye. 8 grandchildren; Ray, Jen, Carrie, Michael, Matthew, Ashley, Zeke, Chloe, 8 great grandchildren; Jake, Michael, Ayden, Sean, Katie, McKenna, Darby, and Kalila. Paul was a dedicated member of the Honeoye Community where he served in the Rotary Club, Richmond Fire Department, and the Chamber of Commerce. He was also a proud US Marine that served honorably during WWII and the Korean Conflict.

Friends may call Tuesday, July 10th, from 4-7pm at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 8624 Main Street, Rte 20A, Honeoye, NY where military honors will conclude the calling hours at 7pm. Paul’s Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 11th, 11am at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 183 North Main Street, Canandaigua, NY, 14424. Memorial Contributions may be made to Honor Flight Rochester, PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692 or St. John’s Episcopal Church-Gleaners Kitchen at the address above. To send a condolence or for further information please visit:

