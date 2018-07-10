Richard E. Heard

Albion – Age 94, July 8, 2018. Predeceased by Thomas and Corinne (MacElwaine) Sr.; brothers John “Pete”, Donald and Thomas Jr. Survived by many dedicated nieces, nephews; dear friend Lucille Bloom and her family.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Ave. Albion Saturday July 14th 10:00am-11:00am where his Memorial Service will follow at 11:00am. Burial in Mt. Albion Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Albion Alumni Foundation, PO Box 345, Albion NY 14411 or to organization of one’s choice. To share a special memory of Dick, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.