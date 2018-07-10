- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 1 day ago
- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 1 week ago
- Hawley announces $13.9 million in local transportation upgradesPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden hosts forum for builders and developersPosted 2 weeks ago
- New report on 2017 Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River floodingPosted 2 weeks ago
- Six from area honored at 69th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions dinnerPosted 2 weeks ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 2 weeks ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 4 weeks ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 4 weeks ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 4 weeks ago
Richard E. Heard
Albion – Age 94, July 8, 2018. Predeceased by Thomas and Corinne (MacElwaine) Sr.; brothers John “Pete”, Donald and Thomas Jr. Survived by many dedicated nieces, nephews; dear friend Lucille Bloom and her family.
The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Ave. Albion Saturday July 14th 10:00am-11:00am where his Memorial Service will follow at 11:00am. Burial in Mt. Albion Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Albion Alumni Foundation, PO Box 345, Albion NY 14411 or to organization of one’s choice. To share a special memory of Dick, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login