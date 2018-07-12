- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 4 days ago
Richard W. Rypma “Ripper”
Spencerport – On July 9, 2018 at age 90. Predeceased by his parents, Walter & Madeline, sister, Virginia, great granddaughter, Madison. Survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Hawarth); children, Debra, Walter (Diane), Charles (Connie); grandchildren, Lexi, Nathan, Victoria, Madeline, Steven (Jessica), Lisa, Angela (D.J.); great grandchildren, Logan, Petyon, Kaiden, Cailin, Kinsley; sister, Dorothy and best friend, Jim Riley. Richard was a WWII veteran with the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion 330 also a life member of the Spencerport Fire Department and a founder of Spencerport Exempts. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Visitation will be Friday, July 13 from 1-4 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spencerport Exempts, 75 N. Union St. Spencerport, NY 14559 in Richards memory.
