Don't miss
- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 4 days ago
- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hawley announces $13.9 million in local transportation upgradesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Six from area honored at 69th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions dinnerPosted 3 weeks ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 3 weeks ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 1 month ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 1 month ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 1 month ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 1 month ago
William R. Wagoner
By Admin on July 12, 2018
Hilton – On July 9, 2018 at age 76. He is survived by Geraldine (Ferro), his wife of 55 years; his children, Eric (Kim Carlson) Wagoner & Lisa (Hans) Bors; granddaughter, Stephanie (Cory Ehrmentraut) Terpstra and his sister, Marsha (Paul) Sullivan.
Friends may call Saturday from 1-3PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where Prayers will be said at 3PM.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login