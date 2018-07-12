William R. Wagoner

Hilton – On July 9, 2018 at age 76. He is survived by Geraldine (Ferro), his wife of 55 years; his children, Eric (Kim Carlson) Wagoner & Lisa (Hans) Bors; granddaughter, Stephanie (Cory Ehrmentraut) Terpstra and his sister, Marsha (Paul) Sullivan.

Friends may call Saturday from 1-3PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where Prayers will be said at 3PM.