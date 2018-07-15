- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 7 days ago
Barbara Merklinger (Ackerman)
Chili – Thursday, July 12, 2018 at age 74. She was predeceased by her husband, John M. Merklinger, her father, Merton Ackerman, grandson, John Robert Huether and brother-in-law, James Merklinger. Survived by her children, John Merklinger, Lizzette (Michael) Huether and Susan Merklinger; grandchildren, Jacob and Grace Huether. Also survived by her mother, Marguerite Roberts; brother, Terrence (Christine) Ackerman of Germantown, TN; sister, Ann Lamphron; step-sister, Elisabeth (John) Rowe; in-laws, Noel Schey, Mary (Steve) Moll, Mark (Bridget) Merklinger; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Wednesday 11 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
