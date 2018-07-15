Don't miss
Jeffrey D. McCombs
By Admin on July 15, 2018
Spencerport – July 12, 2018. Jeff is survived by his wife, Alice Sidoti McCombs; children, Lanee (Wendy Kesby) McCombs & Sean (Jennifer Kip) McCombs; grandchildren, Johnny (Amanda) McCombs & Katie McCombs; her mother, Anne Crowley-McCombs; great-grandchildren Arya & Westyn; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. For information about Jeff, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Jeff’s services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Aurora House, 2495 S. Union St., Spencerport NY, 14559.
