Jeffrey D. McCombs

Spencerport – July 12, 2018. Jeff is survived by his wife, Alice Sidoti McCombs; children, Lanee (Wendy Kesby) McCombs & Sean (Jennifer Kip) McCombs; grandchildren, Johnny (Amanda) McCombs & Katie McCombs; her mother, Anne Crowley-McCombs; great-grandchildren Arya & Westyn; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. For information about Jeff, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Jeff’s services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Aurora House, 2495 S. Union St., Spencerport NY, 14559.