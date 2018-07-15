- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 7 days ago
- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hawley announces $13.9 million in local transportation upgradesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Six from area honored at 69th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions dinnerPosted 3 weeks ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 3 weeks ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 1 month ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 1 month ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 1 month ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 1 month ago
Nicolo Mineo
Chili – Wednesday, July 11, 2018, age 83. Predeceased by his wife, Maria “Mary” and brother, Pasquale of Randazzo, Italy. Survived by his three daughters, Nancy (Sam) D’Amico of Melbourne, Australia; Janet (Mark) Weber of Great Neck, NY; Anne (Marc) Catera of Chili, NY; grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Gabriella, Marco, Jarrett and Ty; sister, Vicenzina Mavica of Syracuse, NY; nieces and nephews.
Nicolo was born in Randazzo, Italy. He married Maria in September, 1959. They raised their family in Liverpool, NY and then moved to Rochester in 2006 and became members of the Italian American Community Center, where they made many cherished friendships.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 2-5PM. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lifetime Care, 3111 Winton Rd. S., Rochester, NY 14623.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login