Nicolo Mineo

Chili – Wednesday, July 11, 2018, age 83. Predeceased by his wife, Maria “Mary” and brother, Pasquale of Randazzo, Italy. Survived by his three daughters, Nancy (Sam) D’Amico of Melbourne, Australia; Janet (Mark) Weber of Great Neck, NY; Anne (Marc) Catera of Chili, NY; grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Gabriella, Marco, Jarrett and Ty; sister, Vicenzina Mavica of Syracuse, NY; nieces and nephews.

Nicolo was born in Randazzo, Italy. He married Maria in September, 1959. They raised their family in Liverpool, NY and then moved to Rochester in 2006 and became members of the Italian American Community Center, where they made many cherished friendships.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 2-5PM. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lifetime Care, 3111 Winton Rd. S., Rochester, NY 14623.